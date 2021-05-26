Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Brookfield Asset Management has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brookfield Asset Management has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $50.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

