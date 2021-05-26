Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.55

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 259903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

BPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,572,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,473,467 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,567,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,527,000 after acquiring an additional 628,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,307,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 2,380.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,384,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005,929 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 207,449.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,329,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324,873 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.