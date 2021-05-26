Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/14/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/10/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at R. F. Lafferty. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $49.00.

5/5/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $41.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $47.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was downgraded by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $49.00.

5/3/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

4/28/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $44.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

3/31/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.56. 5,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,723. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $42.27. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

