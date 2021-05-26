Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

BURL opened at $321.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.46 and a 1 year high of $339.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.33.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.22.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

