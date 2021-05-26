Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BNR opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.48. Burning Rock Biotech has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

