Bytecoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $183,820.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $95.23 million and $183,820.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.55 or 0.00662675 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002738 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

