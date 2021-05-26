Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $533.50

Bytes Technology Group PLC (LON:BYIT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 533.50 ($6.97) and last traded at GBX 510.50 ($6.67), with a volume of 406298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 517.50 ($6.76).

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile (LON:BYIT)

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers security, storage, and virtualization solutions, as well as licensing, digital transformation, and managed services to the public and private sectors under the Bytes Software Services and Phoenix brands.

