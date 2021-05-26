C3.ai (AI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect C3.ai to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.58 million. On average, analysts expect C3.ai to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. C3.ai has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $183.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.89.

In other C3.ai news, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $11,558,300.00. Also, VP Brady Mickelsen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 229,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,104,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

