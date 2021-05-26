C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.89.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Shares of AI stock opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $86.23.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $11,558,300.00. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock worth $530,689,336 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in C3.ai by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,171 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,905,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.