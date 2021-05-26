Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COG. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

