Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives $29.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WHD. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Cactus stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.30. 80 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,633. Cactus has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $39.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.98. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 2.42.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $330,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,843.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,621,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,882,339 in the last ninety days. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cactus by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

