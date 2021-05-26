Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,990 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $15,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,925,000 after purchasing an additional 352,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

In other news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $8,572,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 302,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,197,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $701,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,902 shares of company stock worth $57,565,000. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.84. 6,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,574. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $81.95 and a one year high of $149.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.38 and a 200-day moving average of $130.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

