CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

NYSE CAE opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -249.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.83. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in CAE by 1,518.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in CAE in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

