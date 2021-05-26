CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.02 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will report $79.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.23 million. CalAmp posted sales of $80.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $331.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.82 million to $335.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $357.05 million, with estimates ranging from $343.03 million to $366.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $81.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on CAMP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CalAmp by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CalAmp by 43.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAMP traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,149. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.59.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

