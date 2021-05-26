Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.42.

ELY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,955,000 after buying an additional 1,428,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,802,000 after purchasing an additional 878,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after buying an additional 792,692 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELY traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $37.12. 170,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

