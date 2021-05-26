Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $18,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.93. 8,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,414. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.95. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

