Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 470 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Amgen by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.86.

AMGN traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $240.53. 15,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,793. The company has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

