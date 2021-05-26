Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $17.14 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $17,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MGV traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,683. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $102.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.26.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.