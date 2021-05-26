Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,103 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,885 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $138.04. 85,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,848,975. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.21. The company has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.