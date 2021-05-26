Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 449,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,397 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB remained flat at $$29.88 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,422. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $31.26.

