Canaccord Genuity Increases Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Price Target to $21.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $2.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 81,558 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

