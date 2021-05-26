Canaccord Genuity Raises Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Price Target to C$7.50

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Property Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Firm Capital Property Trust alerts:

FRMUF stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. Firm Capital Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

About Firm Capital Property Trust

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.