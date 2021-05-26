Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average of $93.29. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $113.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CM. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.46.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

