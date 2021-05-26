Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average of $110.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,011,000 after purchasing an additional 355,860 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $54,001,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,070,000 after purchasing an additional 186,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

