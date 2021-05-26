Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE: CP):

5/18/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$102.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$102.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating.

5/17/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$500.00 to C$100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$480.00 to C$96.00.

4/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$511.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$500.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$515.00 to C$511.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$560.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$540.00 to C$525.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$516.00 to C$480.00.

4/20/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$587.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$495.00 to C$517.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$587.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$515.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$490.00.

3/30/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating.

CP traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$98.94. 545,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,419. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of C$66.43 and a one year high of C$99.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$385.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$432.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

