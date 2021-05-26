Candy Club Holdings Limited (ASX:CLB) Insider Acquires A$91,426.56 in Stock

Candy Club Holdings Limited (ASX:CLB) insider Chi Tang purchased 617,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,426.56 ($65,304.68).

Chi Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Chi Tang acquired 1,100,000 shares of Candy Club stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$176,000.00 ($125,714.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.98.

Candy Club Company Profile

Candy Club Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the business-to-business and business-to-customer candy distribution business in the United States. It offers sugar confectionery, chocolates, and gums. Candy Club Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

