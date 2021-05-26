Canfor (TSE:CFP) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.17.

Canfor stock opened at C$29.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12. The stock has a market cap of C$3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$9.71 and a 12 month high of C$35.53.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Canfor will post 3.7057634 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

