Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFA opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.73. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.47.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. Research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MFA. JMP Securities lifted their price target on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.30.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

