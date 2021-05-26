Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE:PBY.UN traded up C$0.11 on Wednesday, reaching C$14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.74. Canso Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$10.09 and a 52-week high of C$14.53.

Get Canso Credit Income Fund alerts:

In other news, Director Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 397,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,630,752.32. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $119,591.

About Canso Credit Income Fund

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Canso Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canso Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.