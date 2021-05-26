Capital One Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Targa Resources in a report issued on Monday, May 24th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Targa Resources stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after acquiring an additional 421,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after buying an additional 215,872 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 586.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 118,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,370.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,221 shares of company stock worth $3,829,611. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.