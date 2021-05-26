Capital One Financial Weighs in on Welltower Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Welltower in a report released on Friday, May 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WELL. Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.10.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $74.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $77.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Welltower by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.