Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Capital Power (TSE:CPX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$44.00 price objective on Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.18.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of TSE:CPX traded down C$1.60 on Wednesday, hitting C$38.22. 1,516,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,400. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$38.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 22.30. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$25.96 and a 1-year high of C$40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.