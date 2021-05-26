Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Capital Southwest stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,654. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $518.55 million, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

