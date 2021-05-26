Capital Square LLC Decreases Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Capital Square LLC decreased its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,805 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AROC traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.09. 11,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,563. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -447.78 and a beta of 2.16.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. Also, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 64,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $625,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,326. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AROC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

