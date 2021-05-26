Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Shares of CFFN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.69. 276,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,626. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

