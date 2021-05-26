Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.750-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.700-3.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRI. BTIG Research upped their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Capri from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.30.

CPRI stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,583,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,001. Capri has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

