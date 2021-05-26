Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Card Factory (LON:CARD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.45% from the company’s current price.

CARD opened at GBX 70.40 ($0.92) on Monday. Card Factory has a 12-month low of GBX 24.35 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 97.83 ($1.28). The stock has a market cap of £240.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59.

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

