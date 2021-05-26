CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $397,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,120,085 shares in the company, valued at $31,810,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $398,829.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $388,613.38.

On Monday, May 17th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $392,111.88.

On Monday, May 10th, Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $387,941.40.

On Friday, May 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $373,779.74.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Langley Steinert sold 83 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $2,075.83.

On Thursday, April 29th, Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $637,107.12.

On Monday, April 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $361,465.02.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $353,348.50.

On Monday, April 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $351,109.46.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.92.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,726 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,780,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

