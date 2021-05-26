CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) is Hosking Partners LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,161 shares during the period. CBRE Group comprises about 3.0% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.49% of CBRE Group worth $129,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $88.23. The stock had a trading volume of 44,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,814. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

