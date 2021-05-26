CCLA Investment Management Ltd Buys 50,560 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,560 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 1.8% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $89,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9,045.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ROP traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $443.83. 3,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $433.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.65.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.