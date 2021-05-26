CCLA Investment Management Ltd Has $40.26 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,013 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $40,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,799 shares of company stock valued at $34,090,835 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $840.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,175. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $543.03 and a one year high of $893.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $828.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $776.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.