CCLA Investment Management Ltd Purchases 258,324 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 53.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 741,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,324 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.2% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $157,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.22.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $227.03. 221,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,973,838. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.41.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

