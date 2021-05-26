Celanese (NYSE:CE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $174.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Celanese for the second quarter have been stable of late. Cost savings through productivity actions and operational improvement are likely to support the company’s bottom line in 2021. Acquisitions are also expected to drive results in its Engineered Materials unit this year. Moreover, the company is poised to gain from expansion in emerging regions. Its efforts to lower debt also bode well. Moreover, Celanese remains committed to returning value to its shareholders leveraging strong cash flows. The company has also outperformed the industry over the past year. However, the company faces headwinds from elevated raw material costs. Higher costs related to Uri are also expected to weigh on Acetyl Chain margins. Acetate tow volumes also remain under pressure due to low utilization rates. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Shares of CE stock opened at $163.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. Celanese has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,490 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after acquiring an additional 533,403 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,414,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 448.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,498,000 after acquiring an additional 253,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

