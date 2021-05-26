Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Update

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the April 29th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CPYYY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. 6,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,888. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Centrica has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

