Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.79 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will post $238.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $238.00 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $192.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ceridian HCM.
CDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.
Shares of CDAY stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $89.63. 768,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $62.76 and a 12 month high of $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average of $94.39.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
