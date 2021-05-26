Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.79 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will post $238.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $238.00 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $192.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ceridian HCM.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.47.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $996,961. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of CDAY stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $89.63. 768,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $62.76 and a 12 month high of $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average of $94.39.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.