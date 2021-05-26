Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Ceridian HCM worth $28,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.68 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.76 and a twelve month high of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,823,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

