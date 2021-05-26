Cerner Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 11,070 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 430% compared to the average volume of 2,088 call options.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 19,530.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cerner by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 462,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cerner by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERN opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CERN. Truist raised their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.