CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) COO Sells $101,538.36 in Stock

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CEVA traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,593. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.00, a P/E/G ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 34.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 68.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 61,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.