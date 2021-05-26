CHADS VC Price Tops $0.0582 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a market cap of $2.83 million and $428.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00081052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00019230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.48 or 0.00987086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.99 or 0.09838040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00092252 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,647,269 coins and its circulating supply is 48,656,319 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.