ChainX (PCX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.29 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, ChainX has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $54.29 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.03 or 0.00018504 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00060272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.00355268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00187820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.00836554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.